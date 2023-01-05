INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Department of Education data indicates 86.61 percent of students in the class of 2022 graduated.

“Graduating high school is an important milestone as students transition to their next step, whether that’s employment, enrollment or enlistment leading to service,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “As we seek new and innovative ways to ensure students are best prepared for their future, we must continue to rethink how those four years are structured. This includes increasing the number of students having access to a high-value postsecondary credential before graduation, increasing access to high-quality work-based learning opportunities that allow for additional skill development, as well as providing flexibility for high schools – allowing them to focus on strategic, rigorous coursework that is purposeful for each student’s unique path.”

Statewide, graduation rates increased for: Black students – from 77.05% in 2021 to 77.52% in 2022; Hispanic students – from 82.66% in 2021 to 83.86% in 2022; English Learners – from 82.80% in 2021 to 85.60% in 2022; Special education students – from 74.52% in 2021 to 76.39% in 2022; and Students receiving free and reduced price meals – from 82.84% in 2021 to 83.74% in 2022.

The non-waiver graduation rate improved from 78.78% in 2021 to 80.58% in 2022. Per Indiana Code (IC 20-32-4-4.1), to qualify for a waiver, a student will have been unsuccessful in completing postsecondary-readiness competency requirements by the conclusion of his/her senior year. This includes: A student who was in the process of completing a competency at one school that was not offered by the school to which the student transferred; and A student who has attempted to achieve at least three separate postsecondary-readiness competencies.



A spreadsheet with statewide, corporation and school-level graduation data is available here.