Indiana’s governor backing schools on face mask mandates

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during a bill signing ceremony at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, Ind., Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Holcomb told reporters afterward that he supported the growing number of Indiana school districts issuing mask mandates for students and staff as they try to head off more COVID-19 outbreaks. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is giving his support to the growing number of school districts across the state issuing mask mandates for students and staff as they try to head off more COVID-19 outbreaks.

Several of the state’s largest school districts in the Indianapolis area began requiring masks for indoor areas on Monday after starting the school year without such requirements. They’re responding to an increase in COVID-19 infections among students as the more transmissible delta variant continues surging in the state. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said schools adopting mask mandates “are making a wise decision when the facts are warranted.”