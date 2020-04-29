Indiana’s first Free Fishing Day set for Sunday

May 3 is the first of Indiana’s four Free Fishing Days. On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp.

Fishing is an excellent way to get outside and connect as a family. It is also a great opportunity to relax and connect with the outdoors while practicing social distancing. If fishing is a new activity for your family, keep things simple – this often makes fishing more fun and safe. The best thing to do is get out there and wet a line. May is an especially good time to fish because the water is warming and the fish are biting.

Visit a local park, state forest, fish & wildlife area or state recreation area for fishing opportunities. For public places to fish, see the Where to Fish map at on.IN.gov/where2fish. You can also find nearby urban water with catchable-size channel catfish or rainbow trout at wildlife.IN.gov/7508.htm.

This year’s remaining Free Fishing Days are June 6-7 and Sept. 26. To learn more about Free Fishing Days, see dnr.IN.gov/fishfree.

When fishing or doing any other activity, Hoosiers should follow posted restrictions and practice social distancing. Your fishing rod is a measure of appropriate social distance. For the most up-to-date information regarding DNR and COVID-19, visit on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.