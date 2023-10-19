INDIANA (WANE) — With the weather cooling and the leaves falling you may want to cuddle up with a hot drink and watch a spooky movie. But those who aren’t a fan of scary movies may be wondering what’s the next best option.

Well according to a poll from USDish the most searched spooky kids movie in the state of Indiana is ‘ZOINKS’ you guessed it Scooby-Doo!

How does this compare to other states? Well, Indiana is not exactly an outlier as it joins 7 other states in Scooby-Doo being a top pick for kids or adults celebrating things that go bump in the night.

The most popular movie across the U.S. is Ghostbusters, a classic that has captured 13 states in its proton gun’s grasp. Scooby-Doo came in second followed by the Addams Family which had 7 states wanting to join the family, which may have something to do with the family’s uptick in popularity thanks to Wednesday, the Netflix TV series. Some outliers definitely exist on this list!

The state of New Mexico was the only state to honor The Nightmare Before Christmas as the number one most-searched movie, while Arizona was the only to recognize Coraline. Some other outlier states existed with Wyoming being the only state to honor Casper while Vermont took a claim on Beetlejuice for its top movie. Halloweentown received the top vote for Oregon which cannot be a coincidence as the Disney Channel original movie was filmed in Oregon.

Some other honorable mentions for the list were Spirited Away and Hotel Transylvania which captured the hearts of at least two states who were searching for something spooky to watch this Halloween season.