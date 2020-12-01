Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths nearly double during November

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana has nearly doubled for November from a month earlier as health officials continue adding to those reports and the state’s coronavirus-related hospitalizations remain at their highest point during the pandemic.

The Indiana State Department of Health added 142 deaths to the statewide toll with its daily update on Tuesday. Most of those deaths occurred over the past week.

Those boost Indiana’s coronavirus deaths during November to at least 1,416 people – surpassing the previous monthly peak during April by nearly 400.

Graph shows Indiana’s daily deaths from COVID-19 as of Dec. 1, 2020.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday also signed an extension of the state’s public health emergency through Dec. 31.