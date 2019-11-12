Indiana’s correction agency offering $350 sign-on bonus for new hires

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Corrections is now hiring, and it’s offering sign-on bonuses.

The department announced Tuesday it was hiring for a number of positions at corrections facilities around the state, including Correctional Officers, Maintenance staff members, and Correctional Caseworkers. The DOC will hold open interviews through February.

Employment at Correctional Industrial Facility, Indiana State Prison, Miami Correctional Facility, Pendleton Correctional Facility, Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility and Putnamville Correctional Facility will all come with a $350 sign-on bonus, the agency said.

Open interviews will be held Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through February at the following locations:

Correctional Industrial Facility at 5124 W. Reformatory Road in Pendleton

Indiana State Prison at 1 Park Row in Michigan City

Miami Correctional Facility at 1946 W. U.S. Hwy 40 in Greencastle

Pendleton Correctional Facility at 4490 W. Reformatory Road in Pendleton

Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility at 9310 S. S.R. 67 in Pendleton

Putnamville Correctional Facility at 1946 W. U.S. Hwy 40 in Greencastle

Westville Correctional Facility at 5501 S. 1100 West in Westville.

For more information on career opportunities with the Indiana Department of Correction, click here or visit the agency’s Recruiting Page on Facebook, or text IDOC to 484848.