MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A longtime vice president for northern Indiana’s Bethel University has been named the first woman president of the private Christian liberal arts university.

The university announced Thursday that the school’s trustees had chosen Barbara Bellefeuille to assume the institution’s top leadership role, effective immediately.

Her appointment makes Bellefeuille the first woman to hold the Mishawaka school’s top post.

The South Bend Tribune reports that she succeeds former president Gregg Chenoweth, who accepted an appointment last year as president of Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois.

Bellefeuille had been serving as Bethel’s interim president since last June.