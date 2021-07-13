Indiana’s 30 private, nonprofits holding Private College Week July 19-23

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana’s 30 private, nonprofit colleges will offer visits to students and their families as part of Indiana Private College Week from July 19-23, the Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) said.

During the week, students and their families will be able to tour campuses, meet with professors, coaches and admission councilors, ICI’s website said. Virtual visits are also available at a number of schools.

On July 21, ICI is hosting the 21st Century Scholars Day which is designed to help students who are 21st Century Scholars complete activities in their Scholar Success Program. For more information on the 21st Century Scholars program, click here.

Visitors between the ages of 16 and 20 touring ICI campuses during Private College Week will also have the chance to enter a drawing for a Microsoft Surface or Apple iPad mini, ICI’s website said. Entry forms and rules will be available from each campus.

A complete list of participating campuses, event schedules, and registration information is available at icindiana.org.