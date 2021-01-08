Indianapolis Zoo welcomes 2 penguin chicks, 1 from same-sex pair

Photo courtesy of Indianapolis Zoo Public Relations

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indianapolis Zoo has welcomed the arrival of two adorable Gentoo penguin chicks that hatched just days before Christmas.

“We’re also celebrating the beautiful differences of their families, because one of our newcomers was born to a same-sex pair — a remarkable first for our Zoo!” the Indianapolis Zoo said.

The zoo says that the two male birds became first-time dads when their chick hatched on Dec. 15. A female that paired with another penguin laid the egg and left it with the all-male couple, who have been caring for it ever since.

Gentoo penguins co-parent their young, the press release said. Just as a female-male pair would do, the two fathers have taken turns tending the nest, incubating the egg and now feeding the chick.

The zoo’s other chick hatched a week earlier on Dec. 8, to a female-male pair who are also first-time parents.

“All the adults are doing a great job as caregivers, and while we don’t know the gender of the two chicks, the young birds are both growing quickly,” the zoo said.

The first-born chick weighed 99.7 grams at birth and has grown to 2,000 grams at its weigh-in on Thursday. The second chick has already grown to 1,405 grams from its birth weight of 114 grams.

These are the first two penguin chicks hatched at the Indianapolis Zoo since 2012, and the first for our Gentoo flock since 2011.