Indianapolis Zoo welcomes 2 new walruses

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indianapolis Zoo has welcomed two new walruses.

Aku, a 2-year-old male rescued in Nome, Alaska, and Ginger, a 2-year-old born at SeaWorld Orlando, have joined the Oceans area at the zoo. The walruses came through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan cooperative breeding program.

As part of the program, female walrus Aurora went to SeaWorld Orlando to breed and male walrus Pakak – too young to breed – was moved to Point Defiance Zoo in Washington to be reunited with another young male walrus.

The zoo said Aku and Ginger “both enjoy playing together, making a lot of loud barks, and can be seen from two large viewing areas.”