Indianapolis Zoo to welcome several new roo-mates in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Opening in 2022, the new Kangaroo Crossing exhibit at the Indianapolis Zoo is getting ready to welcome red kangaroos.

Construction is now underway to transform the current MISTery Park area, which was home to the zoo’s sloths since 2019, into an Australian home away from home.

Courtesy of the Indianapolis Zoo

The red kangaroo is one of about 60 species of kangaroos and their smaller relatives (wallabies, bettongs and potoroos) found on the continent. The zoo said many of those other relative species are not threatened or extinct.

This new habitat will allow guests to opportunity to have an up-close experience and interact with these and other unique Australian species, including cockatoos.

“Kangaroo Crossing will offer visitors a chance to walk into a large open area without fencing or other barriers. Kangaroos will roam freely in the space as stunning and unique birds fly overhead,” the zoo said.

For more information, visit the zoo’s website.