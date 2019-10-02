Indianapolis Zoo asks public to help name new dolphin calf

The Indianapolis Zoo’s Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, Kalei, is shown with her newborn calf. (Indianapolis Zoo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indianapolis Zoo has welcomed a new dolphin calf, and it has asked for the public’s help to name the little one.

The male Atlantic bottlenose dolphin was born Aug. 27 to mother Kalei. It’s the 11th dolphin in the zoo’s Dolphin Pavilion.

It just needs a name.

Zookeepers have selected three names, which the public will narrow down to one in a Facebook vote. The names are: August, for the month of the baby’s birth; Leo, which symbolizes grandeur and courage; and Maui, a demigod from Polynesian mythology.

The Facebook poll opens at noon Wednesday and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 9. The chosen name will be announced Oct. 10.

CLICK HERE to vote.