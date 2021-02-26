Indianapolis to relax COVID-19 restrictions starting Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis will relax coronavirus restrictions on the city’s bars and restaurants starting next week ahead of the upcoming Big Ten and NCAA men’s basketball tournaments.

The changes announced Thursday will allow bars to operate at 50% capacity instead of 25% starting Monday, while restaurants will see their indoor restaurant capacity increase from 50% to 75%.

Mayor Joe Hogsett says bars, restaurants and music venues will also be able to close two hours later, at 2 a.m.

He says the relaxed restrictions were prompted by drops in the city’s COVID-19 cases and its coronavirus positivity rate, and not due to the upcoming Big Ten and NCAA men’s basketball tournaments.