Indianapolis student arrested in stabbing fueled by social media dispute

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An argument between students about a dispute on social media led to a stabbing at a high school in Indianapolis.

Officials released more details about the incident Wednesday at North Central High School.

An 18-year-old student was arrested in the stabbing of another teen at North Central. Staff intervened, and the injured 17-year-old was taken to a hospital.

Nikki Woodson, superintendent of the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township, noted a rise in “physical aggression” among students, often due to social media.

Woodson says violence won’t be tolerated.

Classes resumed Thursday with extra security.

The Marion County prosecutor will determine charges.

