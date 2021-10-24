Indianapolis speedway plans new building for non-race events

Scott Dixon of New Zealand leads the field through the first turn on the start of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will add an infield building that is aimed at increasing use of the track area throughout the year.

The new structure near the oval’s Turn 3 will be leased by BMW as part of a multiyear agreement to bring a seasonal driving center to the speedway’s road course. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports BMW’s M Driving Experience Center will include a showroom, classroom areas, a conference room and direct access to the IMS road course for prospective buyers.

Speedway President Doug Boles said the building also will be used for race-day hospitality and other small events throughout the year.