Indianapolis sees 911 outage amid New Year’s gunfire reports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marion County’s 911 center faced an hourlong outage early Saturday as hundreds of calls poured in from Indianapolis residents reporting gunshots being fired in celebration of the start of 2022.

The Indianapolis Star reports the 911 call center went down about five minutes past midnight after receiving more than 500 calls about gunshots being recklessly fired in celebration of New Year’s Day.

Marion County 911 Center director Michael Hubbs says the system began to return to service by 1 a.m. and was fully function after another 45 minutes. He says service provider AT&T was investigating what caused the outage, but he believes it was the enormous call volume.