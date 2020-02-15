INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Road crews in Indianapolis are getting a new weapon in their endless task of filling potholes: Special heaters that should make their road-patching chores easier, especially in cold weather.
The city’s Department of Public Works recently acquired two infrared P200 asphalt heaters to assist with road repairs.
The Indianapolis Star reports that the new machinery essentially heats up the asphalt, making it easier for crews to fix segments of pavement that are falling apart.
The department said the machinery will heat dry pavement to 350 degrees, allowing crews to remove buckled or decaying asphalt and smooth it over more effortlessly.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Indianapolis road crews get heaters to aid in pothole fixes
- Indiana AG sues wildlife center for alleged history of abuse
- Woman flown to hospital after crash with freightliner truck in Jennings County
- Discipline officer recommends 2-month suspension for Indiana AG after alleged groping incident
- Police probe theft of sculptures from White River State Park