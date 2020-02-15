Indianapolis road crews get heaters to aid in pothole fixes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Road crews in Indianapolis are getting a new weapon in their endless task of filling potholes: Special heaters that should make their road-patching chores easier, especially in cold weather.

The city’s Department of Public Works recently acquired two infrared P200 asphalt heaters to assist with road repairs.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the new machinery essentially heats up the asphalt, making it easier for crews to fix segments of pavement that are falling apart.

The department said the machinery will heat dry pavement to 350 degrees, allowing crews to remove buckled or decaying asphalt and smooth it over more effortlessly.

