Indianapolis records 200th homicide of 2020: reports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis has reached a grim milestone with the city’s 200th homicide of the year.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman William Young says an adult male was found Tuesday evening inside a car “with injuries consistent with undisclosed trauma.”

The death was discovered in a residential area near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

WISH-TV and WRTV-TV report it’s the city’s 200 homicide of the year.

No additional details on the victim or a possible suspect were immediately available.

Indianapolis recorded 172 homicides in 2019, 178 in 2018 and 179 in 2017.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.