INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis will receive $9.4 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for its efforts to fight homelessness that prioritize stable housing, followed by supportive services.

Mayor Joe Hogsett says the funding “takes our ability to serve our neighbors experiencing homelessness to the next level. By leveraging these dollars, American Rescue Plan resources, and the Indianapolis Community Plan to End Homelessness, we’re accelerating our goal of ending the homelessness crisis.”

The funding is split across nearly 30 projects and includes initiatives from the Indiana Youth Group, the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention & Prevention, the Damien Center, the Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center and Horizon House.