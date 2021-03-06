Indianapolis Public Schools returning to in-person learning

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Public Schools will return to all in-person learning in its high schools and middle schools after spring break on April 5.

Superintendent Aleesia Johnson says the decision was made based on updated data and a recent discussion with the Marion County Health Department.

She said Friday that schools must be able to maintain 3 feet of social distancing, require masks, and ensure a strong contact tracing protocol. Middle and high school students are now on a hybrid model to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In January, students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, except for sixth graders on a middle school schedule, returned to a full in-person schedules at school.

