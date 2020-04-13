Indianapolis police squad car fatally strikes pedestrian

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police squad car has struck and killed a pedestrian on the city’s southwest side.

Police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook says the collision occurred about 11 p.m. Sunday on Kentucky Avenue.

Cook says an officer was on patrol when he struck a man who was walking on the street. She says the officer stopped immediately and administered first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cook says the area was dark.

The officer’s blood was drawn and will be tested for drugs and alcohol, which is standard in fatal crashes.

Neither the officer nor the victim have been identified.

