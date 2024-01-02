INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police released new details about an arrest in the year’s first double homicide.

IMPD said officers arrested Jason Lapsley in the deaths of 45-year-old Justin Boyd and 42-year-old Jasmine Ivy. Online jail records show Lapsley, 52, was booked Monday on two counts of murder.

Jason Lapsley/Marion County Jail

The two were found dead in a truck near Michigan Road and Grandview Drive around 5:50 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Investigators couldn’t initially say if the two had been shot or suffered some other type of trauma. The pickup truck was off the road, police said, and officers were originally dispatched for a reported vehicle crash.

IMPD later said that detectives believed both were shot and investigated the case as a homicide. Detectives identified Lapsley as the potential suspect based on evidence, including interviews with members of the community. The information led to Lapsley’s arrest hours after the incident.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

Justin “JB” Boyd/photo via Indianapolis Fire Department

Boyd, known as “JB” among his peers, was a firefighter with the Indianapolis Fire Department. He’d been with IFD since 2014, the department said. He’s survived by his wife and two children.

Jasmine Ivy/photo provided

Ivy’s family identified her as the second homicide victim. According to LinkedIn, she graduated from the IU McKinney School of Law and previously worked for Bose McKinney & Evans LLP.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identities of both victims on Tuesday. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact IMPD Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office by phone at (317) 327-3475 or via email at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).