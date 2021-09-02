Indianapolis police fatally shoot wanted man at gas station

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police fatally shot a homicide suspect wanted for escape and weapons charges inside a gas station Wednesday after the man pointed a gun at detectives.

The shooting occurred on the city’s east side just after noon. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit located the man and saw he was armed with a gun. They waited for him to leave the business before approaching him, but he went back inside.  Detectives followed him inside and spoke to him before he pointed a gun  at the detectives, who then shot him, police said.

No detectives or civilians were injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss