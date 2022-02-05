Indianapolis police begin charging for body camera videos

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has begun charging for requests for police body camera videos.

The department, which has more than 1,290 officers equipped with body cameras, says its decision to implement fees for requesting videos came after a year of data collection and costs evaluation. Under state law, public agencies are permitted to charge up to $150 for copies of law enforcement recordings.

The Indianapolis Star reports that IMPD will charge $50 for videos shorter than 30 minutes, $100 for videos between 30 and 60 minutes and $150 for videos longer than an hour. All fees collected will go back into IMPD’s body-worn camera program.