Indianapolis plainclothes cop witnesses gunfight, joins in

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a plainclothes officer who saw two men shooting at each other at an Indianapolis intersection also opened fire. The two men later were found injured, but it’s not clear who shot them.

Assistant Police Chief Chris Bailey says the incident occurred just before 1 p.m. Thursday on the city’s east side. He says the officer was in an unmarked car and stopped at the intersection when the men each got out of their trucks and began shooting at each other. The officer got out of his car and fired at the men. The two men then got back into their trucks and drove away. The officer followed one before losing sight of him.