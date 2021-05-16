Indianapolis officers fatally shoot man at apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police officers fatally shot a man who the department said had threatened suicide and pointed a gun toward the officers.

The shooting happened Friday evening at an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side. The department says officers went to the complex on reports of a suicidal man who had fired gunshots in the area.

Officers found the man who approached them holding a handgun. The department says the man didn’t follow orders to drop the gun and raised it toward officers, three of whom fired shots at the man. The man, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, was pronounced dead at a hospital.