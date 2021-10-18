Indianapolis motorcyclist killed after hitting deer, being struck by semi

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A deadly accident is under investigation after a motorcyclist struck a deer on Interstate 65 and was thrown from his bike where — while lying in the roadway — he was hit by a semi.

A Good Samaritan who had been trying to render aid to the downed biker was also struck and injured by the semi.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Monday near mile marker 62 in Bartholomew County.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling northbound when he struck a deer and wound up lying in the roadway. Three witnesses reportedly stopped to try and assist the motorcyclist, who was identified as Marcus Grayson, 34, of Indianapolis.

Police said that while Grayson was lying in the road, a Peterbilt semi-truck — driven by a man from Kentucky — approached the scene. The semi driver reportedly attempted to take evasive action to avoid the vehicles and pedestrians in the roadway, police reported, but the semi ended up striking three vehicles along with Grayson and the Good Samaritan, who was attempting to provide medical aid.

Police said Grayson died of his injuries and was pronounced at the scene. The Good Samaritan was flown to Indianapolis for medical care with serious injuries.

One other pedestrian who had stopped to try and help Grayson suffered from minor wounds.

State police said the northbound lanes of I-65 were closed for four hours as a result of the investigation.

At this time, police have not released any further findings nor stated if any charges will be brought forward as a result of the crash. Toxicology results are pending.