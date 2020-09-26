Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum auctioning some cars

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dozens of cars in the basement of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum are being auctioned off as the facility continues to revamp its collection.

The Indiana Business Journal reports that since mid-May the museum has generated about $320,000 after selling 14 vehicles.

Most of the vehicles were early 20th Century cars and Ford Model T’s that were not used during races.

More than 70 cars are expected to be sold through the end of 2021.

Proceeds will be reinvested in upkeep for the museum’s remaining vehicles and obtaining new memorabilia.

