Indianapolis mayor tests negative after COVID-19 exposure

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and his wife have both tested negative for COVID-19 but will continue quarantining after having close contact last weekend with an infected person.
Hogsett’s office said Saturday that neither the Democratic mayor nor his wife, Steph Hogsett, have symptoms of the respiratory illness. Hogsett announced Wednesday that the couple had started a 14-day quarantine period and would undergo testing.
The 64-year-old Hogsett will remain in quarantine through Dec. 4.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.