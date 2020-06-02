Indianapolis mayor extends curfew for 3rd night after unrest

A women leads a chant as protesters took a knee at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, June 1, 2020 over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis’ mayor has extended an overnight curfew into a third night in the wake of weekend unrest that followed the killing of George Floyd and left Indiana’s capital with shattered downtown storefronts.

Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office says officers will continue to use an “education first” approach before arresting people who violate the curfew, which runs from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Weekend protests in Indianapolis over Floyd’s death and police treatment of African Americans were followed by violence that damaged many downtown businesses. Indiana State Police have deployed hundreds of state troopers around the state.

