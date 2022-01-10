Indianapolis mansion of late businesswoman DeHaan listed for $14M

Aerial view of the multi-multi-million dollar home, and private lake, of time-share executive Christel DeHaan in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo taken in 2016. (Photograph by Carol M. Highsmith from Library of Congress)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis home and estate of the late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has hit the market for $14 million.

The luxurious estate, described in the listing as “almost holy, a true sanctuary,” sits on more than 150 acres that was once the grounds of a monastery.

The Indianapolis Star reports the plot includes a 41,762-square-foot mansion, a private lake, terraces and formal gardens.

DeHaan, who died in 2020 at age 77, was one of the wealthiest women and most prominent Hoosier philanthropists in the nation.

In 1974, she co-founded the Indiana-based timeshare company Resort Condominiums International, which she sold for $825 million in 1995.