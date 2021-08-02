Indianapolis man’s body recovered from Geist Reservoir

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday, Divers from the Fishers Fire Department recovered an Indianapolis man’s body from the Geist Reservoir.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources identified the man as Vincent Patton, 33, of Indianapolis.

Investigators said around 2:50 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched near the 11700 block of Fall Creek Road, near the Geist Marina. They were told a man went under the water and never resurfaced.

Witnesses said, “Patton was attempting to swim back to a boat after retrieving a clothing item.” Investigators said he was not wearing a life jacket.

Patton was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Indiana Conservation Officers are continuing to investigate.