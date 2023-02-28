INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 45 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to a 2021 murder.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that 35-year-old Dominic Johnson pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Will Edmond on May 11, 2021. Johnson was on the second day of his jury trial when he admitted to firing a single, fatal shot at Edmond.

Two years ago, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 30 block of West Ohio Street near the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Indianapolis. Officers arrived and found Edmond on a street outside of the hotel with a gunshot wound.

The victim later died as a result of his injuries at an area hospital. Officers quickly found and apprehended Johnson in a nearby alleyway.

Johnson was arrested and preliminarily charged with murder. According to an affidavit, Johnson told police that he believed the victim had been following him for three days.

Police also found an active warrant for Johnson’s arrest at the time of the fatal shooting for allegedly stabbing a man at the Wheeler Mission downtown in January of 2021.