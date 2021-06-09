Indianapolis man gets 30 years for crash that killed 2

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drunken driving crash that killed a young couple in 2019.

Marion County prosecutors said Tuesday that 28-year-old Dataniel Gilbert was sentenced Friday after he pleaded guilty to two felony counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Gilbert’s blood-alcohol concentration was more than twice Indiana’s legal limit when he ran a red light and crashed into a car in September 2019, killing 23-year-old Nic Hatfield and his girlfriend, Delaney Frye, also 23.