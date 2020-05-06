Indianapolis keeping stay-at-home order through next week

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis officials are keeping the city’s stay-at-home order and restrictions on nonessential businesses in place through at least next week even as statewide rules aimed at slowing the coronavirus spread have been eased.

The governor’s new statewide order allows Indianapolis to begin lifting restrictions on Monday, but Mayor Joe Hogsett said Wednesday that the tougher city rules would continue until May 15.

City officials are also continuing a ban on religious services that are being allowed beginning Friday in much of the state.

