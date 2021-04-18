Indianapolis July 4th fireworks show needs new launch site

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Organizers of a fireworks show that lights up downtown Indianapolis each July Fourth are looking for a new pyrotechnics launch site a year after the pandemic canceled the long-running event.
Downtown Indy needs to find a new location because longtime host Regions Tower announced Wednesday it could no longer allow the event from the 36-story building’s rooftop because the fireworks could pose a threat to new nearby residential developments.
The nonprofit said it was working to find a suitable downtown location from which to launch fireworks and was working with the Indianapolis Fire Department, other city officials and pyrotechnic professionals.
