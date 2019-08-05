Indianapolis Jesuit school appeals archbishop’s decree

FILE – In this June 13, 2017 file photo, Bishop Charles Thompson speaks after he is introduced as the new archbishop of Indianapolis in Indianapolis. The Archdiocese of Indianapolis says it no longer will recognize a Jesuit high school as Catholic because it refuses to fire a teacher who’s in a same-sex marriage. It says a decree to be issued Friday by Archbishop Thompson states Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School “can no longer use the name Catholic and will no longer be identified or recognized as a Catholic institution.” (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Jesuit high school that the Indianapolis Archdiocese no longer recognizes as Catholic because it refused to fire a teacher in a same-sex marriage says it’s appealing that decision to the Vatican.

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis is shown. (Google Maps)

Brebeuf Preparatory School President the Rev. Bill Verbryke sent a letter to the school community Sunday saying the head of the Jesuits’ Midwest Province has asked the Congregation for Catholic Education in Rome to overrule a decree issued by Archbishop Charles Thompson in June saying the school “will no longer be identified or recognized” as Catholic.

Verbryke also says Thompson will allow himself and another Brebeuf priest to celebrate daily Mass in the school chapel before classes start but won’t permit other Masses during the upcoming school year.

Archdiocesan spokesman Greg Otolski confirmed the decision on Brebeuf’s Masses.

