Indianapolis highways cut off 18 months for rebuild work

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The two interstate routes through downtown Indianapolis are now cut in two for a $320 million reconstruction project that highway officials expect will take 18 months to complete.

The closure that started Saturday allows traffic on Interstates 70 and 65 to reach the city’s downtown, but through traffic is blocked as crews rebuild a portion of the route the two highways share.

State highway officials recommend that any drivers traveling through the Indianapolis area use I-465 as a detour route.

Work on the project is expected to continue until fall 2022.