Indianapolis gives go-ahead to convention center expansion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis officials are moving ahead with plans for a $125 million expansion of the city’s downtown convention center, even as its business has plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic.

The City-County Council endorsed plans for the project, which includes a 300,000-square-foot addition on the site of Pan Am Plaza.

A covered walkway would connect it with the convention center on the other side of Capitol Avenue.

City leaders say the expansion is needed in order to remain competitive with other convention cities.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.