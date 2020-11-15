Indianapolis firefighter dies after chest pains on duty

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis firefighter is dead after complaining of chest pains while on duty a day earlier.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says 49-year-old Matthew Bennett was taken to the hospital from the scene of a possible structural collapse after having chest pains on Friday.

The engineer had gone to the scene to help assess damaged caused by a car driving into a home. Bennett was taken into surgery and died on Saturday.

No further information on the cause of death was released.

Battalion Chief Rita Reith says information about the funeral will be provided “pending the family’s wishes.”