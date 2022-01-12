Indianapolis denies FedEx shooting victims’ payout request

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The city of Indianapolis has effectively denied a request for over $2 million in compensation made by three members of the Sikh community affected by a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility.

The victims of the April 15 attack each requested $700,000 in damages from the city.

They claimed that local officials failed to pursue a court hearing that could have prevented the shooter from accessing guns used in the attack.

The Indianapolis Star reported that the city did not respond to the tort claim by the Jan. 10 deadline.

The city’s silence is the equivalent of a denial, which opens the door for victims to respond with a lawsuit.

The Sikh Coalition said its lawyers will not be pursuing a lawsuit.