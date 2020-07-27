Indianapolis crews help recover prosthetic leg from water

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis firefighter crews have helped a woman who was boating recover her prosthetic leg that fell into the water.
Fire officials say crews were finishing a training exercise on Geist Reservoir when a woman lost the leg.
The leg is valued at $20,000. Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith says the crew helped “without hesitation” and spent about an hour looking for it, finding numerous other items including sunglasses and an anchor.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.