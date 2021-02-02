Indianapolis council resolution targets conversion therapy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis City-County Council has passed a resolution supporting a ban on conversion therapy, the practice of trying to turn gays and bisexuals toward heterosexuality.

The council’s special resolution, which does not carry any actual authority, on Monday passed the majority-Democrat council that includes four LGBTQ members.

At the state level, Democratic Senator J.D. Ford of Indianapolis has brought a bill to ban conversion therapy after a failed attempt by Democrats last year.