Indianapolis Council has historic number of LGBTQ members

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Four members of the Indianapolis City-County Council identify as members of the LGBTQ community. The Indianapolis Star reports that’s the most ever for the legislative body.

Ali Brown, who describes herself as a queer woman, says none of them won in the November for that reason. But LGBTQ advocates hope it means their concerns are better heard. Zach Adamson was the first openly-gay man on the council and was re-elected in November.

The others are Keith Potts and Ethan Evans. They won their seats as part of a Democratic wave on the council. Indiana’s legislature is overwhelmingly Republican.

