Indianapolis Council has historic number of LGBTQ members

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Indiana flag

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Four members of the Indianapolis City-County Council identify as members of the LGBTQ community. The Indianapolis Star reports that’s the most ever for the legislative body.

Ali Brown, who describes herself as a queer woman, says none of them won in the November for that reason. But LGBTQ advocates hope it means their concerns are better heard. Zach Adamson was the first openly-gay man on the council and was re-elected in November.

The others are Keith Potts and Ethan Evans. They won their seats as part of a Democratic wave on the council. Indiana’s legislature is overwhelmingly Republican. 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss