Indianapolis could host entire NCAA tournament under new plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indianapolis could host the entire NCAA men’s basketball tournament under a plan currently being discussed.

The NCAA said Monday that NCAA staff was in preliminary talks with the state of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to potentially host the 68-team tournament in March and April. Indianapolis was already slated to host the Final Four.

The news comes as the NCAA announced Monday to move 13 predetermined preliminary round sites as college basketball works to “conduct a safe and healthy March Madness.”

“My committee colleagues and I did not come lightly to the difficult decision to relocate the preliminary rounds of the 2021 tournament, as we understand the disappointment 13 communities will feel to miss out on being part of March Madness next year,” said Mitch Barnhart, chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and University of Kentucky athletics director. “With the University of Kentucky slated to host first- and second-round games in March, this is something that directly impacts our school and community, so we certainly share in their regret. The committee and staff deeply appreciate the efforts of all the host institutions and conferences, and we look forward to bringing the tournament back to the impacted sites in future years.”

The NCAA said the committee was focused on holding the tournament in a “manageable” geographic area, with limited travel, in a “safe and controlled environment.”