Indianapolis cop injured after person grabs officer’s gun

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer was injured and briefly hospitalized following a well-being check on a person early Sunday.

In a statement, Indianapolis police say the officer was injured around 2 a.m. as police conducted a welfare check of an “individual experiencing mental/emotional crisis as well as suicidal thoughts.”

Authorities allege the person lunged at the officer unprovoked, then grabbed the officer’s gun and, during the struggle, it discharged, hitting the person’s finger and the officer’s leg.

The round did not penetrate the officer’s skin.

Both were hospitalized. The officer was released.