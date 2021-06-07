Indianapolis businessman tapped for state commerce secretary

Bradley B. Chambers (Photo courtesy of the Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed an Indianapolis businessman as the new head of Indiana’s business recruitment efforts.

Holcomb announced Monday that he had appointed Bradley B. Chambers as Indiana’s new secretary of commerce.

He replaces Jim Schellinger, who resigned in March after more than four years in the post.

Chambers is the president, CEO, and founder of Buckingham Companies, an Indianapolis-based real estate company founded in 1984 that invests in, develops and manages multifamily and mixed-use properties.

Chambers will scale back his day-to-day involvement with Buckingham Companies during his tenure with the state.

Buckingham Companies will also not be eligible for state incentives during his tenure.