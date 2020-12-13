Indianapolis aims to be more welcoming for those with autism

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis has endorsed a new initiative that will aim to make Indiana’s capital city a more welcoming place for people with autism by providing training for police, bus drivers and other city employees.

The Indianapolis City-County Council adopted the Indy Autism Project last Monday. The effort would be operated entirely on donations.

It will partner the city with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

The Indianapolis Star reports that group will train Indianapolis police, bus drivers and parks employees on how to empathize with and understand individuals with autism.

Council member Ali Brown proposed the initiative. His son has autism.