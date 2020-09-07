Indianapolis’ 9/11 memorial gets $50k donation for expansion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — American Legion posts from across Indiana have donated $50,000 for a planned expansion of downtown Indianapolis’ memorial to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. That donation will be presented Friday, on the attacks’ 19th anniversary, during an event at the memorial to kick off fundraising efforts for the $450,000 project.

Donations for the expansion are tax-deductible. The planned expansion of the Indiana 9/11 Memorial will allow it to memorialize the more than 5,000 U.S. military service members who have died fighting terrorism in the past two decades. But it will also add other features, including an 800-pound piece of Indiana limestone from the Pentagon crash site.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.