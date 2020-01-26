Indianapolis 18 year old killed, police seeking help in locating vehicle

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP/WANE) — Police in suburban Indianapolis say an 18-year-old male is dead after a shooting.

The shooting took place near Saturday evening in Franklin near the Boys & Girls Club.

Police responding at the scene found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Franklin police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a “red Dodge Dart or similar vehicle” that may have been involved in the deadly shooting.

The car has a dent on the driver’s side door.

